Hyderabad: Additional SP Officer Dies After Being Hit by APSRTC Bus

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, T. M. Nandeeswara Babji, an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank officer, lost his life after being hit by an APSRTC bus in Hayathnagar on the outskirts of the city early Saturday morning.

Accident Details

According to Hayathnagar police, the accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. when Babji was out for his morning walk.

The officer was crossing the road near Laxma Reddy Pallem Hanuman Temple when an RTC bus from Nuzvid depot hit him.

Officer’s Background

Babji was serving at the DGP office, and his untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the police department.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and further legal proceedings are in progress.