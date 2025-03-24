Hyderabad: Advocate Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Santosh Nagar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an advocate was brutally murdered in broad daylight in New Maruti Nagar Colony, located in the Santosh Nagar area of Hyderabad on Monday.

The victim, identified as Israel, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital. According to initial reports, the attacker, Dastagiri, who works as an electrician, allegedly stabbed Israel multiple times in the street before fleeing the scene.

Police sources said Dastagiri had been working at Israel’s house as an electrician. Trouble reportedly began when a woman approached advocate Israel, alleging that Dastagiri had been harassing her. Acting on her behalf, Israel filed a formal complaint against Dastagiri.

This appears to have triggered the violent retaliation. In a fit of rage, Dastagiri allegedly confronted Israel and stabbed him, leading to fatal injuries.

Local authorities have launched an investigation, and further details are awaited. The incident has created panic and outrage in the area, with many residents demanding swift justice.

More updates to follow as the case unfolds.