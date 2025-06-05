Hyderabad: AIMIM Corporator Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Hyderabad: In a shocking development, AIMIM‘s GHMC Corporator from Santosh Nagar, Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. He had attended a council meeting earlier in the day.

Sudden Demise Shocks GHMC Members

According to GHMC sources, Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain became unwell shortly after participating in the GHMC council meeting and passed away soon after. The unexpected demise has left Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) members and corporators in deep shock.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi Expresses Condolences

In an official statement, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi conveyed her sorrow:

“The sudden passing of Mohd Muzaffar Hussain, our colleague and corporator, has deeply saddened me. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi Reacts to Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede: Calls for Stronger Safety Measures

Funeral Arrangements and Namaz-e-Janaza Details

The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) for Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain will be held at Masjid-e-Meraj, located opposite Chanchalguda Jail, after Namaz-e-Zohar at 1:15 PM on Thursday.

His burial (tadfeen) will take place at Sultan Daira Qabrastan, situated behind Masjid-e-Meraj in Chanchalguda.

Community Mourns the Loss of Dedicated Public Servant

Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain was known for his dedication to the people of Santosh Nagar, working actively as a corporator under the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) banner. His sudden death has left a void in the local political and civic landscape.