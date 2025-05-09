Hyderabad Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

Hyderabad: As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has issued a passenger advisory, warning travelers of potential delays due to enhanced security measures.

Longer Wait Times Expected at Security Checkpoints

In a statement released via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, RGIA advised passengers to arrive early and plan their travel well in advance. The advisory highlights that passengers may face longer wait times at airport security checks as authorities step up vigilance.

BCAS Implements Stricter Security Protocols

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued fresh directives, including:

Mandatory secondary ladder point checking for all departing flights

for all departing flights Ban on visitors at terminal buildings

at terminal buildings Tightened security across all airports

These measures aim to ensure maximum safety as the situation on the western border remains tense.

Flight Operations Affected, 27 Airports Closed

Officials confirmed that around 27 airports across the country have been shut down temporarily due to the security situation and airspace restrictions. Some flight schedules have been impacted, although specific details on Hyderabad flights were not immediately available.

Appeal to Passengers for Cooperation

Authorities have urged travelers to remain patient and cooperate with security personnel. Airport officials continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as needed.