Hyderabad Airport on High Alert After Fake Bomb Blast Report

Hyderabad: A hoax bomb threat sent via email to Shamshabad Airport in Telangana created panic on Wednesday, prompting an immediate high-alert security response.

Bomb Threat Received via Email

According to official sources, airport authorities received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on the airport premises. The message led to swift activation of security protocols.

Airport Security on High Alert

Following the threat, security forces were placed on high alert, and a comprehensive search operation was launched across the entire airport by the security personnel. Sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads were deployed to inspect the site thoroughly.

Threat Declared False After Investigation

After an extensive search, no explosive device was found, and the authorities confirmed the threat was a false alarm. The situation returned to normal, and all airport operations resumed smoothly.

Investigation Underway to Trace Source

The cybercrime department and intelligence agencies have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the individual or group responsible for spreading the false alarm.

Raises Concern Over Security Threats at Airports

This incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of major transport hubs to fake threats and the need for robust cyber surveillance and quick-response teams to ensure passenger safety.