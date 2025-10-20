Hyderabad Airport Police Nab Man for Misbehaving with Female Co-Passenger During Flight

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old woman working in the IT sector was allegedly molested by a co-passenger aboard a Chennai to Hyderabad flight, prompting police to arrest the accused soon after the plane landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Friday when a 45-year-old man, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was travelling from Chennai to Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad. The accused, employed in Chennai, was seated beside the woman and her husband.

During the flight, the couple fell asleep. Moments before landing, the woman reportedly felt someone touching her inappropriately. Shocked, she woke up to find the man’s hand on her and immediately raised an alarm.

Following the flight’s arrival in Hyderabad, the woman lodged a formal complaint at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police Station. Acting on her statement, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to molestation and arrested the accused.

During questioning, the man claimed that he had “accidentally” touched the woman and denied any ill intent. However, police said that his explanation appeared unconvincing and that further investigation is underway to establish the full details of the incident.