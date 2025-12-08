Hyderabad airport receives hoax bomb threat mails

Hyderabad: A late-night bomb threat email sent to the Hyderabad Airport customer support on Sunday triggered heightened security measures for three incoming flights, prompting authorities to initiate standard safety protocols without delay.



According to official sources, the email received on December 7 mentioned threats to three specific flights. The first, indigo flight 6E 7178 from Kannur to Hyderabad, landed safely at 2250 hours.

The second, Lufthansa flight LH 752 from Frankfurt, arrived without incident at 0200 hours in the early hours of Monday. The third aircraft, a British Airways flight BA 277 from Heathrow, touched down safely at 0530 hours.

Airport authorities activated full security procedures for all three aircraft immediately after the alert.

Thorough checks were carried out as per protocol, and no explosives or suspicious material were found.



Authorities are investigating the source of the email.



Meanwhile, IndiGo announced operational disruptions for Monday, with 58 arrivals and 54 departures cancelled at Hyderabad Airport.