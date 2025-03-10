Hyderabad Airport Wins ACI Award for Best Airport in Asia-Pacific

Hyderabad

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has once again been recognized for its outstanding services in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has once again been recognized for its outstanding services in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey.

Best Airport in the 15-25 MPPA Category

Among over 400 airports worldwide, Hyderabad Airport has been awarded the prestigious Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for the ‘Best Airport in the 15 to 25 million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)’ category in the Asia-Pacific region for 2024.

What is the ASQ Award?

The ACI World’s ASQ program is a globally recognized initiative that measures passenger satisfaction at airports. Through real-time traveler surveys, it assesses over 30 performance indicators, offering a detailed evaluation of the passenger experience.

This recognition highlights Hyderabad Airport’s commitment to providing world-class services and enhancing passenger convenience.

