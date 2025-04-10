Hyderabad Airport Wins Best Airport Staff Award in India & South Asia

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has once again achieved international acclaim by winning the Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia award at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025.

This is the fourth consecutive time the airport has earned this prestigious recognition, showcasing its unwavering commitment to excellence in passenger services.

Global Recognition at Skytrax Awards 2025

The award was presented at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 in Madrid, Spain, where Hyderabad International Airport stood out among several leading airports in India and South Asia. The Skytrax award is based on global passenger feedback, reflecting high standards in staff professionalism, friendliness, and efficiency at every touchpoint.

Skytrax Evaluation Criteria

Skytrax, an internationally recognized aviation rating organization, evaluates airports based on passenger surveys and strict audits. The award specifically acknowledges excellence in staff service, covering customer assistance, approachability, and operational support across the airport.

Recognition of Service Excellence

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, expressed his pride over the achievement:

“We are extremely proud to be recognized once again as the Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia. This prestigious award is a testament to the unwavering dedication, professionalism, and hospitality of our entire airport team.”

Setting Global Benchmarks in Passenger Experience

Hyderabad Airport’s consistent recognition demonstrates its leadership in providing a seamless and passenger-friendly travel experience. GHIAL has focused on advanced infrastructure, digital innovation, efficient operations, and continuous staff training to ensure superior service quality.

A Model Airport for the Region

The airport continues to raise the bar for customer experience in South Asia by offering world-class facilities and a welcoming environment. As global travel resumes, GHIAL’s readiness and performance make it a trusted gateway for international and domestic passengers alike.