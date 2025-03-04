Hyderabad: Ambulance Speeding with Siren Stopped by Police – Shocking Truth Revealed!

Hyderabad: The misuse of emergency ambulance services has come to light in a shocking incident where a vehicle was caught using its siren not for a medical emergency but to transport dogs. The incident took place when Hyderabad Traffic Police stopped an ambulance at Punjagutta during a special drive led by ACP Hariprasad.

Ambulance Misused for Traffic Privileges

The fundamental purpose of an ambulance is to save lives by ensuring timely transportation of critically ill patients to hospitals. It is a universal responsibility to give way to an ambulance, as every second counts in a medical emergency. However, some individuals are now exploiting this system for personal gains.

Authorities discovered that several ambulance drivers and operators have been abusing traffic exemptions by using sirens even when no patient is inside. The latest case, where an ambulance was caught transporting dogs instead of patients, has raised serious concerns about such unethical practices.

Police Crack Down on Fake Emergency Vehicles

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have intensified their crackdown on the misuse of ambulances, suspecting that many such vehicles are taking advantage of traffic rules. The seized ambulance was traveling from Himayat Nagar to Madinaguda with its siren blaring, despite having no patient inside.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported. Previously, an ambulance driver was found using the emergency siren just to buy mirchi bajji (spicy fritters).

Strict Actions Against Misuse of Ambulances

With growing concerns over ambulance misuse, authorities have issued warnings and started special monitoring drives to prevent fraudulent activities. The Hyderabad Traffic Police are expected to introduce stricter regulations and penalties for those misusing emergency services.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious ambulance activities to ensure that these life-saving vehicles are used only for genuine medical emergencies.