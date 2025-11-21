Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Analog AI CEO calls on CM Revanth Reddy

Analog AI expressed interest in solving problems like traffic congestion, urban flooding and climate change prediction for Hyderabad city using their cutting-edge tech platforms, on the request of the Chief Minister.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana21 November 2025 - 12:47
Hyderabad: CEO of Analog AI, Alex Kipman called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy here on Thursday and discussed potential collaboration opportunities integrating next generation ‘Physical Intelligence’ systems with Telangana’s Future City, AI City and Musi Riverfront Development projects.


The Chief Minister extended an invitation to Kipman for attending the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8 and 9

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana21 November 2025 - 12:47
