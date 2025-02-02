Hyderabad and Telangana Witness Final Stages of Winter as Temperatures Rise

Hyderabad: The winter season in Hyderabad and Telangana is nearing its end, signaling the transition into spring.

For over two months, the region experienced relatively cooler temperatures, but in recent days, the mercury has risen significantly, marking the close of the winter spell. As the season changes, both day and night temperatures have seen a marked increase.

Rising Daytime Temperatures Across Telangana

In Hyderabad and surrounding districts, daytime temperatures have surged to between 34°C and 37°C, resembling the early onset of summer. The shift in weather is evident as the warmth sets in during the day, signaling the gradual departure of winter.

Similarly, nighttime temperatures across Telangana have also increased, ranging from 12°C to 22°C. In the city of Hyderabad itself, the minimum temperatures now fluctuate between 13°C and 23°C, a clear indication of the seasonal transition.

IMD Hyderabad’s Weather Forecast for Telangana

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, this upward trend in temperatures is expected to continue.

The IMD forecast indicates that minimum temperatures are likely to remain above normal by 2°C to 3°C over the next three days. In addition, dry weather conditions are forecasted for the state, with no significant rain in sight.

Although the overall weather is shifting, the IMD has noted that mist and hazy conditions will likely prevail in isolated pockets of Telangana during the morning hours for the next three days.

Expert Predictions on Weather Transition

Local weather expert T. Balaji, known for his accurate forecasts, also confirmed the end of the winter season. Through his social media handle, Telanganaweatherman, he shared his insights on the weather pattern for the upcoming weeks.

“Goodbye winters! It’s been a good 2.5 months of proper winter so far. Now, we enter the spring season,” Balaji said. He also indicated that from February 1 to 12, Telangana would experience dry weather with rising daytime temperatures, while the nights remain relatively comfortable.

Spring Arrives with Hotter Days and Comfortable Nights

Balaji predicts that between February 1 and 12, maximum temperatures across Telangana will be in the range of 34°C to 37°C, indicating a shift towards warmer days typical of the spring season. Although the days will become hotter, Balaji notes that the evenings will remain pleasant, with mornings still experiencing a slight chill.

As Hyderabad and Telangana transition from winter to spring, the rise in temperatures and dry weather conditions are expected to dominate the coming weeks. Residents of the region can anticipate a hotter period ahead, with cooler nights providing some relief.