Hyderabad Auto Driver Dies After Alleged Police Beating in Rajendranagar Station

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, Mohd Irfan, died under suspicious circumstances after he was allegedly beaten by police officers at the Rajendranagar Police Station on Tuesday night. The incident has triggered outrage and calls for accountability.

According to sources, Irfan, a resident of Gandipet, was called to the station around 7:30 PM following a complaint lodged by his wife Nishad Begum, who accused him of having an illicit relationship with another woman.

Family Alleges Brutality, Claims Beating Led to Death

Speaking to the media outside Osmania General Hospital, Irfan’s brother Mohd Sadiq alleged that his brother was physically assaulted inside the station. “At the police station, my brother’s wife told the police to beat him. Acting on her word, the police thrashed him with rubber belts. We could hear his screams, but when we tried to enter, they stopped us at the door,” said Sadiq.

Victim Collapsed Outside Police Station, Declared Dead at Hospital

Around 10:30 PM, Irfan reportedly walked out of the police station, began vomiting, and collapsed soon after. His family immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police Register Case Under BNNS Act, Inquiry Underway

In the aftermath of the incident, the police recorded a fresh complaint from Nishad Begum, reiterating her earlier accusation about Irfan’s alleged extramarital relationship. The Rajendranagar police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNNS) Act and have launched an investigation.

As of now, police officials have not made any public statement regarding the allegations of custodial assault or the victim’s cause of death.

Public Concern Grows Over Custodial Death Allegations

The incident has sparked public concern over alleged custodial violence, a recurring issue that continues to raise questions about police conduct and accountability. Human rights activists and local residents are calling for an independent probe into the matter.