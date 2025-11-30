Hyderabad: Bakers Fun Rings in Festive Season with Annual Cake-Mixing Ceremony

Hyderabad: The festive spirit is already in full swing in Hyderabad as Pre-Christmas, Christmas, and New Year celebrations kick off across the city. Bakers Fun in Tellapur marked the start of the season with its much-awaited annual cake-mixing ceremony, drawing nearly 30 participants, including children and adults from nearby neighborhoods.

Once primarily a Western tradition, cake-mixing events have now become a popular festive activity in Hyderabad’s hotels and bakeries. This year, Bakers Fun added a special twist by inviting customers to actively participate in mixing the ingredients.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Participants combined a variety of dry fruits—including cashews, almonds, raisins, and dried kiwi—with the bakery’s signature syrup. Colorful cherries were arranged creatively in the shape of the Bakers Fun logo, adding a vibrant touch to the proceedings.

“These ingredients will be soaked for almost a month and later used to prepare the rich plum cakes for Christmas and New Year,” said Ms. Harika, Director of Bakers Fun. She added that the event was organized to give customers a firsthand experience of the festive cake-making process and to make them a part of the celebrations.

Also Read: Telangana 71-year-old loses Rs 1.92 crore to digital arrest scam; three arrested

Fun activities were also held for the attendees, and gifts were distributed to all participants, making the event both engaging and memorable.

Bakers Fun’s cake-mixing ceremony highlights how traditional festive practices are being embraced and adapted in Hyderabad, creating joyful experiences for families and food enthusiasts alike.