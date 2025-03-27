Hyderabad: Baldness Blamed for Rejections – Heartbroken Doctor Takes Extreme Step

Tragic Incident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 34-year-old doctor allegedly died by suicide after facing repeated rejections in marriage due to baldness. The deceased, identified as Dr. Purohit Kishore, was serving as a medical practitioner at a community hospital in Alwal, Hyderabad.

Engagement Called Off Over Baldness

According to Secunderabad GRP police, Kishore, who hailed from Gujarat, had recently gotten engaged.

Doctor Ends Life at Railway Station

On Wednesday morning, Kishore left his house on his two-wheeler, telling his family he was going out.

Railway Authorities Alert Police

Family Devastated by Tragic Loss

The sudden death of Dr. Kishore has left his family in deep mourning. The incident highlights the mental distress caused by societal pressures and personal insecurities.

Need for Mental Health Awareness

This heartbreaking event underscores the importance of mental health support and the negative impact of social stigmas. Authorities urge individuals battling emotional distress to seek professional help and counseling.