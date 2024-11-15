Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad-based firm donates 15 electric two-wheelers to Tirumala

C. Venkata Nagaraja, MD of Pearl Minerals and Mines Private Limited, Hyderabad, donated 15 TVS Electric Two-Wheelers to Tirumala on Friday.

Fouzia Farhana15 November 2024 - 16:10
Tirumala: C. Venkata Nagaraja, MD of Pearl Minerals and Mines Private Limited, Hyderabad, donated 15 TVS Electric Two-Wheelers to Tirumala on Friday.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary participated in the puja held for these vehicles at the temple premises.

Later, the donor handed over the keys of the vehicles to the Additional EO. The donor said that the cost of these vehicles is around Rs. 22 lakhs.

