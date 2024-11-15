Hyderabad-based firm donates 15 electric two-wheelers to Tirumala

Tirumala: C. Venkata Nagaraja, MD of Pearl Minerals and Mines Private Limited, Hyderabad, donated 15 TVS Electric Two-Wheelers to Tirumala on Friday.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary participated in the puja held for these vehicles at the temple premises.

Later, the donor handed over the keys of the vehicles to the Additional EO. The donor said that the cost of these vehicles is around Rs. 22 lakhs.