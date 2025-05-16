Hyderabad Biryani Horror: Lizard Found Cooked in Meal at Famous Mehfil Restaurant

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a customer found a lizard in his chicken biryani at the Mehfil Family Restaurant located on Sagar Road in Ibrahimpatnam Municipality. The incident sparked outrage and led to a police complaint against the restaurant management.

Customer Horrified After Finding Lizard in Biryani

The customer, identified as Gujja Krishna Reddy from Sheriguda village, was dining at the Mehfil restaurant when he discovered the lizard cooked inside his biryani. Disturbed and disgusted, he immediately confronted the restaurant staff regarding the serious lapse in food hygiene.

Restaurant Owner’s Shocking Response Angers Customer

According to the complaint, when Reddy questioned the restaurant management about the incident, he was told “It’s nicely fried, you can eat it.” This insensitive and careless remark further enraged the customer, who then decided to take the issue to the authorities.

Police Involve Restaurant Manager After Complaint

Following the incident, Reddy lodged a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station. Acting promptly, police detained the restaurant manager for questioning and are investigating the matter. Health and food safety officials may also get involved to inspect the premises and verify hygiene standards.

Food Safety Concerns Raised by Locals

The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene in local eateries. Residents of the area are now urging authorities to conduct surprise inspections at popular restaurants and ensure compliance with FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) guidelines.