Hyderabad Bomb Threats Turn Out to Be Hoax: Police Conduct 3-Hour Search Operation

Hyderabad witnessed high alert on Tuesday after bomb threat emails were received for four key locations: City Civil Court, Judge Chambers, Gymkhana Club, and Raj Bhavan. The threat triggered an immediate emergency response, with police, bomb squad, and dog squads rushing to the sites.

Court Activities Temporarily Suspended Amid Security Scare

The bomb threats, sent via email under the name “Abeeda Abdulla,” claimed that RDX and IED explosives had been planted at the mentioned locations and would detonate shortly. Acting swiftly, authorities temporarily halted proceedings at the City Civil Court and evacuated lawyers and the public.

Thorough Search Finds No Explosives

Police teams, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, conducted an intensive three-hour-long search of the premises. After combing through each area, no explosive materials were found, confirming the threat was a hoax. This brought much-needed relief to the public and legal personnel.

Police Investigating Source of Threat Emails

With the threat found to be baseless, the police have now shifted focus to identifying the origin of the emails. Cybercrime and intelligence teams are actively working to trace the sender and uncover any motive behind the false alarm.

Public Urged to Stay Calm and Report Suspicious Activity

Authorities have advised the public to remain vigilant but calm. Any suspicious activity or communication should be immediately reported to law enforcement. The investigation into the hoax threats is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as details emerge.