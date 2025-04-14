Hyderabad-Born Doctor Honoured with Prestigious ACP Fellowship in the US

Pittsburgh (USA)/Hyderabad: Dr. Divya Sistla, a U.S.-based endocrinologist originally hailing from Telangana, has been awarded the distinguished title of Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP). This prestigious recognition stands as one of the highest honours in the field of internal medicine and celebrates her outstanding contributions to endocrinology, research, and medical education.

Medical Journey from Telangana to Top U.S. Institution

Dr. Sistla completed her MBBS at Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences in Telangana. Currently, she serves as a prominent Endocrinologist and Obesity Medicine Specialist at UPMC Mercy Hospital, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Board-Certified Expert in Hormonal and Metabolic Disorders

She is board-certified in internal medicine, endocrinology, and obesity medicine, with renowned expertise in managing complex hormonal conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, PCOS, osteoporosis, and Cushing’s syndrome.

Educator and Mentor at the University of Pittsburgh

In addition to her clinical role, Dr. Sistla serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Pittsburgh. She plays a vital role in mentoring young physicians and contributes actively to patient safety and physician wellness committees, reflecting her all-encompassing dedication to healthcare advancement.

Bridging Global Medical Knowledge

“Receiving the FACP is a deeply meaningful milestone,” Dr. Sistla said.

“As an Indian-origin physician practicing in the U.S., I’m proud to bring global best practices to my patients and continue building bridges in medical knowledge between countries.”

Groundbreaking Research in Endocrinology

Dr. Sistla has published influential research covering a wide range of topics in endocrinology. Her notable studies include:

A telemedicine-based diabetes care study that showcased the effectiveness of virtual consultations.

A publication in the Journal of the Endocrine Society on the long-term stability of non-functioning pituitary adenomas.

A Proud Moment for the Indian Medical Community

Dr. Divya Sistla’s achievement is a source of immense pride for the Indian and Telugu medical communities worldwide. Her success stands as an inspiration for aspiring doctors and researchers, demonstrating the global impact of Indian medical talent.