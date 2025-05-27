Hyderabad Boy Ends Life After Parents Scold Him Over Mobile Phone Use

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy from Vinay Nagar Colony in IS Sadan, Saidabad, died by suicide after allegedly being scolded by his parents for excessive mobile phone usage.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Teen Dies by Suicide in Saidabad After Parental Scolding

According to police, the boy had recently failed in one subject in the School Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations and was staying home to prepare for the upcoming Advanced Supplementary Exams. However, he reportedly continued spending long hours watching television and playing video games on a borrowed smartphone.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

Repeated Warnings About Mobile and TV Use

The boy’s parents had reportedly warned and scolded him multiple times in the past about his mobile phone addiction and lack of focus on studies. On Saturday, he borrowed a smartphone from a friend and was seen playing video games. His mother scolded him again on Sunday for not studying, and on Monday evening, he was once again reprimanded while using the phone.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Dance Community Mourns: Sagar’s Tragic Death Sends Shockwaves

Tragic End and Police Investigation

Disturbed by the continued reprimands, the minor allegedly took his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his house using a rope. The incident was discovered shortly afterward, and the local police were alerted.

Saidabad police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

Mental Health Awareness and Parental Guidance Stressed

This tragic incident highlights the growing mental health challenges among teenagers and the need for sensitive parental guidance and open communication. Experts urge parents to balance discipline with emotional support, especially when dealing with academic failures and digital distractions.