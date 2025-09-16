Hyderabad Boy Shines at Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship

Hyderabad: A young martial artist from Hyderabad has brought glory to the nation by clinching top honors at the 1st Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship, held on September 13 and 14 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli.

Master Armaan Nazeem Uddin, a 7th-class student and trainee at Kavita Taekwondo Academy, showcased his exceptional talent and determination, winning two Gold Medals in the Under-14 category.

Holder of a Black Belt Dan-2, Armaan demonstrated remarkable skill, discipline, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament, standing out among participants from across Asia.

His victory has not only brought immense pride to his academy but also to Hyderabad and the entire nation. Coaches, fellow athletes, and sports enthusiasts hailed his achievement as an inspiration for young aspirants to pursue excellence in martial arts.