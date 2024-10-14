Hyderabad: BRS Leader Harish Rao Criticizes RTC Fare Hike During Festivals, Calls for Rollback

Hyderabad: Senior BRS legislator and former Minister T Harish Rao has expressed strong disapproval of the recent increase in RTC fares during the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals, calling it an unjust burden on passengers.

Rao criticized the fare hike, noting that it came without any corresponding increase in the number of buses, which hindered the people of Telangana from fully enjoying the festive season.

In a post on X, he highlighted, “A passenger traveling from Jubilee Bus Station to Siddipet, who used to pay Rs 140, now has to spend Rs 200 for the return trip.” Similarly, the fare for a super luxury bus from Hanmakonda to Hyderabad, typically priced at Rs 300, was raised to Rs 420 during the festival period.

He condemned the government’s decision, arguing that instead of facilitating travel during the festive season, the fare increases took advantage of people’s need to visit their hometowns, dampening the holiday spirit.

Rao called for an immediate rollback of the fare hike to ensure that travel remains affordable for all citizens.