Hyderabad: BRS Rajatotsavam Posters Removal Was Routine, Says Hydra Commissioner Ranganath

Hyderabad: In response to the controversy over the removal of BRS Rajatotsavam celebration posters, Hydra Commissioner Ranganath clarified that the action was part of a standard procedure and not a deliberate move.

Poster Removal a Routine Process: Commissioner

Addressing the media, Hydra Commissioner Ranganath stated that the removal of posters across Hyderabad, including the BRS Rajatotsavam banners, was carried out as part of regular civic maintenance. He emphasized that there was no political motive behind the act.

“The removal was not done intentionally. It is a part of the usual cleanliness and regulation drive. However, we will conduct an internal inquiry into the incident to ensure transparency,” said Commissioner Ranganath.

Inquiry Ordered to Review the Incident

Following public outcry and political sensitivity around the BRS party’s Rajatotsavam celebrations, the authorities have ordered a detailed investigation to ascertain if any lapses occurred during the removal process.

The Commissioner assured that appropriate action would be taken if any officials are found to have acted beyond their assigned duties.

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of BRS Celebrations

The incident has sparked mild political tension in the city, with BRS supporters criticizing the removal of posters meant for their party’s significant milestone celebrations. However, officials have urged the public and political parties to wait for the outcome of the inquiry.

Focus on Civic Cleanliness and Neutrality

Municipal authorities reiterated that poster removal drives are routinely undertaken to maintain city cleanliness and avoid visual clutter, especially in public spaces, irrespective of political affiliations.