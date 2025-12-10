Hyderabad Brutal Murder Case, 24-Year-Old Arrested for Killing Young Woman in Secunderabad

Munsif News 24×7: Hyderabad witnessed a shocking crime in Bapuji Nagar, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, where a young woman named Pavitra was brutally murdered at her home on 8 December 2025. The accused, 24-year-old Dukka Uma Shanker, was arrested by Warasiguda Police after an intense investigation and is now being produced before the court for judicial custody.

According to the complaint filed by Pavitra’s mother, Smt. Jadaga Laxmi, the family had migrated from Srikakulam to Hyderabad for daily wage work and were living with their two daughters, Pavitra and Revathi.

How the Incident Happened: Argument Turns Deadly

The investigation revealed the following key facts:

One year ago, accused Uma Shanker , a distant relative, proposed marriage to Pavitra.

The family accepted the proposal and planned to fix a date after consulting elders.

On 6 December 2025 , the family visited Vijayawada for a religious vow, returning late night on 7 December .

On 8 December, at around 12:15 PM, Uma Shanker arrived at their home unexpectedly.

He questioned the family for taking Pavitra to Vijayawada without his permission.

Pavitra confronted him, saying he often harassed her by calling in a drunken state, and she disliked his behaviour.

While the argument continued, Pavitra’s mother went to drink water. At that moment:

Uma Shanker pulled out a knife he carried, stabbed Pavitra on her throat, threw his phone and knife, and fled the scene.

Due to excessive bleeding, Pavitra died on the spot. The attack occurred around 1:30 PM.

Warasiguda Police immediately launched a coordinated operation:

Officers traced the accused using CCTV footage across various locations.

On 10 December, police observed Uma Shanker moving towards Skandagiri Temple, Chilkalguda.

A team rushed to the area and spotted him at his brother's house at 10:10 AM.

. He was detained, brought to the police station, and questioned.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder and explained that he killed Pavitra out of anger after she rejected him.

Seizure Details

In the presence of panch witnesses, police conducted a confessional-cum-seizure panchanama and recovered:

₹1,10,000 cash

Realme smartphone

A wallet containing: SBI RuPay Card Aadhaar Card PAN Card Central Bank RuPay Card of the deceased



Accused Profile

Name: Dukka Uma Shanker

Age: 24 years

Occupation: Tiles Work

Residence: Rehamathnagar, Yousufguda, Hyderabad

Native Place: Golla Vedhi, Siriakandi, Miryaputti Mandal, Srikakulam District, AP

Police Appreciation for Swift Detection

The investigation team received praise for their quick action, including:

Inspector A. Madhusudhan Reddy

Detective Inspector A. Purender Reddy

DI Rama Krishna, DI Lallaguda

ASI T. Sudhakar

HC 3042 Md. Galeb

PC 5539 S. Venu, PC 4130 A. Devendar, and others

The efforts were carried out under the leadership of:

B. Bala Swamy, IPS, DCP East Zone

J. Narsaiah, Addl. DCP East Zone

, Addl. DCP East Zone K. Shashank Reddy, ACP Chilkalguda Division

Officials confirmed that the team will be suitably rewarded for their exemplary work.

The Warasiguda Brutal Murder Case has shocked the Secunderabad community, with police swiftly solving the case using CCTV evidence and timely coordination. The accused’s arrest offers some closure to the grieving family, while the investigation highlights the efficiency and dedication of Hyderabad City Police.