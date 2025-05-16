Hyderabad Businessman Caught by DRI During Operation in Gujarat

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on customs duty evasion, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ahmedabad Zonal Unit, has arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Basharath Khan, the owner of Car Lounge showroom in Gachibowli.

He is accused of evading customs duties amounting to nearly ₹25 crore through the import of high-end luxury vehicles.

Under-Invoicing and Misdeclaration at Indian Ports

The arrest followed specific intelligence inputs revealing a large-scale scam involving the import of luxury vehicles into India at only 50% of their actual value. The DRI found that the scam was orchestrated using deliberate under-invoicing and false declarations at various Indian ports.

Luxury Vehicles Shipped via Dubai and Sri Lanka for Modification

According to DRI sources, the imported vehicles were originally sourced from the USA and Japan. These cars were first shipped to Dubai or Sri Lanka, where they were converted from left-hand drive (LHD) to right-hand drive (RHD) and underwent other modifications. Subsequently, the modified vehicles were imported into India using falsified documentation that significantly undervalued them, helping evade heavy customs duties.

High-End Brands Involved in the Import Fraud

Investigators revealed that more than 30 luxury vehicles were involved in the scam. These include premium brands like Hummer EV, Cadillac Escalade, Rolls-Royce, Lexus, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Lincoln Navigator. The total duty evasion from this operation is currently estimated to exceed ₹25 crore, and the overall fraud could reach ₹100 crore as the investigation continues.

DRI Widens Probe to Other Cities and Importers

The DRI suspects that importers and end-users across major cities — including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi — may be involved in similar import practices. These individuals and companies are now under intense scrutiny.

Basharath Khan Produced Before Special Court

Basharath Khan was detained on Tuesday and subsequently produced before a special court in Ahmedabad. Sources indicate that more arrests and interrogations are expected as the investigation progresses