Hyderabad: Car Catches Fire on PVNR Expressway Near Gudimalkapur; No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A major fire accident was narrowly averted on the PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad on Tuesday when a car suddenly went up in flames near the Gudimalkapur Police Station limits. Thanks to the alertness of the driver, a potentially fatal mishap was avoided.

Driver Reacts Swiftly, Escapes Unharmed

According to reports, the driver noticed signs of trouble and quickly pulled over to the side of the road. He exited the vehicle just moments before the car was completely engulfed in flames. His timely reaction ensured there were no injuries or loss of life.

Firefighters Douse Flames; Vehicle Gutted

Fire and emergency services rushed to the scene upon receiving the alert and successfully extinguished the blaze. However, the car was completely destroyed by the time the fire was brought under control.

Heavy Traffic Jam on PVNR Expressway

The incident occurred on the stretch from Shamshabad towards Mehdipatnam, causing a significant traffic jam in the area. Commuters were delayed as smoke and the emergency response disrupted regular traffic flow.

Police Clear the Site, Restore Traffic

Traffic police reached the spot and worked to remove the burned vehicle and restore normal movement along the expressway. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, though initial indications point to a possible technical fault.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vehicle maintenance and driver alertness in preventing fire-related tragedies on the road.