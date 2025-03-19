Hyderabad: Car Loses Control, Collides with Divider in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A speeding car crashed into a road divider in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Accident Details

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to ram into the divider. Fortunately, the car’s airbags deployed upon impact, ensuring the driver’s safety.

Suspected Drunk Driving

According to reports, the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. This led to the loss of control, resulting in the collision.

Police Response

Upon receiving information about the accident, local police arrived at the scene and removed the damaged car from the road to restore traffic flow.

Safety Concerns

Authorities continue to warn against drunk driving and urge motorists to follow traffic regulations to prevent such incidents.

