Hyderabad: Case Registered Against BJP Leader Navneet Kaur Rana for Criminal Intimidation

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police station in Hyderabad has registered a case against BJP leader Navneet Kaur Rana from Amaravathi, Maharashtra, on charges of criminal intimidation and attempting to influence voters.

The case stems from comments made by Navneet Kaur during a recent meeting in the city, where she allegedly targeted AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and his elder brother, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

During the meeting, Navneet Kaur reportedly stated, “if police give 15 seconds time, both the brothers will not know where they came from or where they went,” in reference to a speech made by Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2012. Owaisi’s alleged statement from 2012 was, “if police are removed for 15 minutes, we will finish 100 crore Hindus.”

The case has been filed under Sections 505 (2), 506, 171 -c, 171 – f, 171 – G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint filed by an Election Commission of India officer who was on duty during the incident.

The registration of the case highlights the sensitivity surrounding political discourse during electoral periods and emphasizes the need for responsible communication from all political actors. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure accountability for any violations of the law.