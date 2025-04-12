Hyderabad: Chaderghat Inspector Suspended for Mishandling Theft Case Evidence

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, C.V. Anand has suspended the Inspector of Chaderghat Police Station, M. Raju, for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a theft case investigation.

Inspector Suspended for Negligence in Theft Case

According to official sources, Inspector M. Raju reportedly failed to follow proper legal procedures after recovering a stolen motorcycle. The recovered vehicle, which had been submitted to the court as case evidence, was allegedly handed over to an individual without acquiring the necessary court orders.

Internal Inquiry Leads to Suspension

This serious lapse came to light during an internal review conducted by senior police officials. A departmental inquiry was initiated, following which disciplinary action was taken against Inspector Raju, resulting in his suspension.

New Inspector Appointed to Chaderghat Police Station

In response to the incident, Brahma Murari has been appointed as the new Inspector of Chaderghat Police Station. The decision aims to restore accountability and ensure that standard legal procedures are strictly followed moving forward.

Also Read: Hyderabad Padma Shri Awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah Passes Away at 88

Hyderabad Police Emphasizes Accountability

The suspension underscores the Hyderabad Police Department’s ongoing efforts to uphold discipline, transparency, and proper legal conduct during criminal investigations. Commissioner C.V. Anand stressed the importance of adhering to due process, particularly in matters involving recovered property and judicial evidence.

Call for Stronger Oversight and Training

The incident has sparked concerns about procedural gaps in certain police stations. It has also highlighted the urgent need for enhanced training and tighter oversight mechanisms to prevent similar breaches in the future.