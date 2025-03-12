Hyderabad: Chain Snatching Incident Caught on CCTV at Kukatpally Housing Board

Hyderabad: A shocking chain-snatching incident was caught on CCTV near the Temple Bus Stop in Kukatpally Housing Board, where a woman became the target of a thief in broad daylight.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Anjali, was drawing a rangoli in front of her house when an unidentified man approached her under the pretense of asking for water. Gaining access to the house, the miscreant suddenly snatched a two-and-a-half tola gold chain from her neck and fled the scene.

The entire act was captured on CCTV, and the footage is being reviewed by the police to identify the suspect. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

More details are awaited.