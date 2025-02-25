Hyderabad Shocker: Child Trafficking Racket Busted, 4 Infants Rescued, 11 Arrested

Hyderabad

In a major crackdown, the Rachakonda police busted an interstate child trafficking racket on Tuesday, arresting 11 individuals and rescuing four infants.

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Rachakonda police busted an interstate child trafficking racket on Tuesday, arresting 11 individuals and rescuing four infants.

Prime Suspect and Modus Operandi

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu, identified Kola Krishnaveni as the prime suspect in the case. According to the police, Krishnaveni sourced infants from a woman named Vandana in Gujarat and, with the help of a network of agents, sold them to childless couples in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“She was paying Rs 1.5 lakh for a girl and Rs 2.5 lakh for a boy to Vandana. The infants were transported to Hyderabad through her associates Deepthi and Savithri, before being sold at a higher price,” the Commissioner stated.

Police Raid and Arrests

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police apprehended some gang members at Chaitanyapuri. Based on their statements, the police tracked and arrested the remaining accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kola Krishnaveni, Battu Deepthi, Goutham Savithri, Battu Sravan Kumar, Amgoth Sharada, Budidhi Sampath Kumar, Oguti Naga Venkata Pavan Bhagavan, Oguti Rama Sravani, Teppala Vinay Kumar, Teppala Swathi, and Lingala Ramesh.

Investigation Continues

The police are now on the lookout for Vandana, who is believed to be the key supplier of infants. “Once she is caught, it will be confirmed whether the infants were stolen or willingly sold by their parents,” the Commissioner added.

Notably, Krishnaveni has a history of involvement in similar trafficking cases. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities trying to trace other potential victims and break the larger trafficking network.

