Tensions quickly escalated, leading to physical confrontations between supporters of both parties, resulting in injuries to several individuals from both sides.

Syed Mubashir7 October 2024 - 18:47
Hyderabad: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM’s Majid Hussain and Congress’ Feroz Khan in Nampally

Hyderabad: A violent clash occurred on Monday afternoon, October 7, between Congress leader Feroz Khan and AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain, along with their supporters, in Humayunnagar, located within the Nampally assembly constituency.

The incident began when Feroz Khan and his party workers were visiting the Bank Colony when they encountered Majid Hussain and his supporters. The MLA raised objections to Khan’s presence, accusing Congress workers of threatening residents and illegally gathering information about houses under construction.

Tensions quickly escalated, leading to physical confrontations between supporters of both parties, resulting in injuries to several individuals from both sides.

Despite the presence of a few policemen who attempted to disperse the crowd, they struggled to regain control. Additional officers were dispatched from a nearby police station to help manage the unrest.

Representatives from both parties have since arrived at the police station to file complaints regarding the incident, reflecting the ongoing political tensions in the area.

