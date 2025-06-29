Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy Announces 3,000 Electric Buses to Combat Pollution

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that 3,000 new electric buses will be introduced in Hyderabad as part of the State government’s plan to combat pollution and promote clean energy. The initiative is a major step in reducing vehicular emissions in the city and transforming its public transport system.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the PJR multi-level flyover at Gachibowli, a key infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion in the IT corridor.

Diesel Buses Shifted to Districts

In his address, the Chief Minister noted that diesel buses have already been relocated to rural districts, helping to decrease air pollution levels in Hyderabad.

“We are committed to making Hyderabad a pollution-free city,” he said, adding that planning is underway to develop roads, flyovers, and underpasses for the city’s long-term growth—envisioning the next 100 years.

Appeal to Amit Shah for Project Approvals

Revanth Reddy also stated that the State government will urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his upcoming visit to Hyderabad, to approve key infrastructure projects, including:

Metro Rail Phase 2

Musi River Rejuvenation

Regional Ring Road (RRR)

He criticised the Centre for delaying clearances, especially when similar projects like Sabarmati, Yamuna, and Ganga river rejuvenations were approved elsewhere.

“Despite multiple requests, including a personal visit to G Kishan Reddy’s house, there has been no response,” he remarked.

Metro Rail: A Missed Opportunity

The Chief Minister recalled that the Hyderabad Metro Rail was originally sanctioned under former PM Manmohan Singh and Urban Development Minister S Jaipal Reddy, with the city’s IT boom taking shape during PM PV Narasimha Rao’s tenure.

He lamented that Telangana has now fallen to 9th place in Metro development rankings and accused the Union government of discriminating against the State.

“Why is Minister Kishan Reddy silent? Citizens must observe who is truly working for Telangana’s progress,” he stated.

Push for Clean Energy and EVs

Revanth Reddy reiterated his commitment to promoting clean energy and electric mobility, calling for the lifting of the ban on auto purchases and offering full tax exemption for electric and CNG autos.

The new policies aim to encourage the use of eco-friendly vehicles, reduce the city’s carbon footprint, and make Hyderabad a model for sustainable urban transport.

With a firm tone, the Chief Minister emphasized that the State government is ready to invest in long-term planning and infrastructure but called upon the Centre to cooperate instead of obstructing progress.