Hyderabad Comic Con takes the excitement to the next level on Day 2

Hyderabad: Day 2 of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Hyderabad Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, was packed with double the excitement and energy as it witnessed more cosplay participants and fans on ground.

People of all age groups were seen enjoying the ultimate weekend experience, with comics, anime, manga, cosplay, and gaming drawing an even larger crowd to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of pop culture.

Over 80 exhibitors showcasing a vibrant mix of comics, collectibles, art, and merchandise, the venue buzzed with fans. The day’s lineup of performances and showcases kept the audience keep the excitement building, starting from the hilarious comedy showcase by Syed Bashaar, to an electrifying hip-hop act by Kayden Sharma, who turned every beat and bar into pure passion on stage. The talented dance crew by Tanushree dance crew (Artista) delivered a vibrant Bharatanatyam fusion performance, as an impressive artistic showcase to the audience.

Adding to the thrill, the DreamHack became a gamer’s paradise, featuring top gaming creators like Payal, Jonathan, V3nom, Zgod, Sharkshe, Bachu, Dobby Mizo, and Lolzzz, who engaged with fans in interactive sessions and fun challenges.

The second day of Hyderabad Comic Con continues to take forward the high-energy pop culture celebration and Hyderabad’s fandom culture, setting the stage for an epic finale on Day 3.

Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India: “The energy on Day 2 of Hyderabad Comic Con 2025 was absolutely electrifying! Everywhere you look, fans of all ages thronged the space and immersed themselves in the best weekend of the year! From meeting artists, clicking selfies with their favourite characters in cosplay, or diving into immersive experiences throughout, Hyderabad fans have such a special love for pop culture. Their creativity and passion make Comic Con and DreamHack here truly one of a kind. It’s so heartwarming to see people travel from far and wide just to be part of this celebration.”