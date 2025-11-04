Hyderabad Comic Con X Dreamhack India Concludes with Grand Celebration of Pop Culture and Gaming

Hyderabad: The Maruti Suzuki Arena Hyderabad Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, in collaboration with Dreamhack India, concluded its vibrant three-day celebration of pop culture and gaming at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on November 2.

The event, held from October 31 to November 2, drew an impressive crowd of over 40,000 attendees and 400 cosplayers, marking yet another milestone for India’s pop-culture and gaming communities.

Organized by Comic Con India under the aegis of NODWIN Gaming, the convention brought together fans of comics, anime, gaming, cosplay, and entertainment from across the country. The star-studded lineup featured international guests such as Mike Costa — writer and executive producer known for shaping Netflix’s Lucifer — and J. Gonzo, celebrated for his iconic work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghost Rider, and Alien. Seventeen Indian comic artists, nine performers, and over 80 exhibitors showcased their work, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The event featured a range of interactive attractions. Maruti Suzuki engaged fans with a reflex game and a showcase of its latest Arena display, while Crunchyroll energized anime lovers with a lively playlist and interactive booth. The Android Land PANFEST drew gaming enthusiasts, offering open lobbies for BGMI players to battle live. Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle presented a special VR experience that transported visitors into their colorful story worlds.

Unique zones such as The Running Man Rage Room, Predator Badlands Zone, and Zootopia 2 Zone added to the event’s energy. The convention also hosted the Hyderabad Qualifiers of the Indian Championship of Cosplay 2026, where Pracheta Banerjee emerged victorious, winning ₹50,000 and securing a spot in the national finals.

Meanwhile, DreamHack India celebrated its sixth anniversary with a massive digital festival featuring retro gaming zones, BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) areas, KO Fight Night, and chess tournaments in both Rapid and Blitz formats. KMR YoshiKiller won Tekken 8 with a ₹1,00,000 prize, while JLQ Hallmark triumphed in Super Smash Bros, earning ₹40,000.

The Meet & Greet Zones, powered by Revenant Esports (RNT), saw fans lining up to meet their favorite gaming personalities such as Scout, Kaashvi, Sensei IGL, Ghatak, and Trace GOD. Red Bull brought in star creators and athletes including Jonathan, V3nom, Zgod, Sharkshe, Bachu, Dobby Mizo, and Payal, alongside Rob (Harun Robert) from the beloved show M.A.D., who interacted with fans during the Red Bull Tetris National Finals.

Also Read: Two killed, several injured in bus accidents in Andhra, Telangana

The three-day extravaganza also featured electrifying performances by Syed Bashaar, Vivek Muralidharan, Karan Singh, Celinedee Matahari, Kayden Sharma, MC Maahaa, Black Diamond, Geek Fruit, and Team Artista, keeping the energy alive throughout the convention.

Following the success of the Hyderabad edition, Comic Con India announced its first-ever Guwahati edition, set for November 22–23, 2025, marking an expansion into India’s Northeast.

Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, expressed her excitement:

“Hyderabad has always been one of our most passionate cities. The enthusiasm and creativity of fans here are unmatched. From kids dressed as Shinchan and Ironman to immersive experience zones, it was a true celebration of pop culture.”

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, added:

“We’re thrilled to bring together pop culture and gaming on such a massive scale. This collaboration reflects our vision of creating diverse entertainment touchpoints for India’s youth. The love and energy from Hyderabad inspire us to make each edition even more spectacular.”

With its resounding success, Hyderabad Comic Con X Dreamhack India 2025 has once again proven to be the ultimate destination for fans to celebrate creativity, gaming, and pop culture in all its forms.