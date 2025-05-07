Watch Hyderabad Mock Drill: Exclusive Look at City-Wide Emergency Preparedness Exercise

Hyderabad: In response to heightened tensions following military action across the border, the Hyderabad police department on Wednesday conducted a large-scale civil defence mock drill named “Operation Abhyaas”, as per directions from the central government. The exercise began at 4 p.m. with loud sirens blaring across key intersections and residential areas, particularly near major junctions and apartment complexes.

Watch Hyderabad Mock Drill: Public Preparedness in Emergency Scenarios

The purpose of the mock drill was to educate the public on how to respond during emergency situations such as air raids or natural disasters. Hyderabad Police, in coordination with civil defence services, used the simulation to train civilians and emergency personnel in emergency protocols and safe practices.

Drill Conducted in Four Major Areas

The civil defence mock drill was carried out in four key areas of the city:

Nanalnagar

Kanchan Bagh

Secunderabad

ECIL NFC (Moula Ali)

Each location was chosen for its strategic importance and population density.

Multi-Agency Participation Ensured Realism

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), defence department, and fire brigade participated in the drill. High-ranking officials monitored the exercise from the Command Control Centre, ensuring coordination across various emergency wings.

Public Awareness on Air-Raid Protocols

At sites like Secunderabad Cantonment, Golconda, Kanchan Bagh DRDO, and NFC Moula Ali, officers led simulations and engaged directly with the public. A team of 12 civil defence officers conducted awareness campaigns on safety measures during a potential airstrike.

Drill Duration and Public Response

The entire drill lasted approximately 30 minutes, with public cooperation reported to be high. Residents were instructed to follow guidance issued through sirens and loudspeakers and to participate actively in the safety exercise.

Conclusion: City Preparedness Amid National Tensions

As India remains on high alert following cross-border military operations, Hyderabad’s “Operation Abhyaas” showcased the city’s readiness to respond to emergencies. Authorities emphasized that such drills are critical for building public resilience and ensuring swift, coordinated action in case of real threats.