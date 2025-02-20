Hyderabad Construction Material Suppliers Complain of Harassment by Telangana Police to Owaisi

Hyderabad: A delegation of construction material suppliers from Hyderabad met Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament (MP), on Thursday to voice concerns about alleged harassment by the Telangana Police.

The suppliers claimed that the police were conducting repeated raids on their premises under the pretext of illegal sand dumping and sale.

Allegations of Police Harassment

The suppliers, who were primarily engaged in transporting sand for construction purposes, alleged that despite possessing proper waybills, the police were seizing their small vehicles and registering cases against them. One supplier from Bahadurpura explained that sand is distributed based on specific customer orders, with varying quantities ranging from small auto-rickshaw loads to tipper loads. He emphasized that the business operations were legal, with all required documentation in place.

According to the suppliers, large trucks carrying heavy loads of sand are impractical for transportation in the city’s older areas, where narrow lanes and roads make movement difficult. Transporting sand via smaller vehicles helps avoid obstructions and reduces the risk of fines imposed by traffic police or GHMC for traffic violations.

Owaisi Takes Action

In response to the complaints, Asaduddin Owaisi immediately contacted Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, reminding her of the previous representation made by two AIMIM MLAs regarding the issues faced by the construction material suppliers. He urged the Chief Secretary to issue instructions to police commissioners in Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad to address the matter.

Additionally, Owaisi reached out to Telangana DGP and other concerned officials, forwarding the waybills and other relevant documents. He informed the authorities that despite the presence of proper documentation, police officials were still seizing vehicles and filing cases against suppliers.

Continued Efforts to Resolve the Issue

Owaisi has expressed his commitment to resolving the issue for construction material suppliers and ensuring their businesses are not unjustly affected. The ongoing issue of harassment from law enforcement continues to be a matter of concern for local traders who claim they are abiding by all legal requirements.

The AIMIM president’s intervention and efforts to reach out to top officials indicate a significant push for addressing the grievances of Hyderabad’s construction sector.