Caught on Camera: Hyderabad Cop Thrashes Youth in Kalapather, Triggers Tension

Hyderabad: A tense situation prevailed in the Kalapather police station limits in Hyderabad’s Old City late Sunday night after a home guard allegedly assaulted a group of youngsters.

Incident Sparks Outrage

The altercation took place around 11:30 PM when two bike-borne constables were patrolling the area and noticed a group of boys sitting at a street corner. In an attempt to disperse them, one of the officers reportedly swung a lathi, allegedly hitting a young boy. This led to a heated confrontation between the youth and the police personnel.

The situation escalated when some boys began recording the incident on their mobile phones, prompting the home guard to lash out at them as well. The entire act was caught on camera before the officers left the scene as tensions flared.

Allegations of Police Excess

Local youth alleged that officers from the Kalapather police station frequently harass and beat up youngsters during late-night patrols in residential colonies. Following the latest incident, community leaders and locals gathered at the spot, condemning the behavior of the police.

This is not the first time accusations of police excess have emerged from Hyderabad’s Old City.

Previous Incidents of Police Misconduct

Last year, a Moghalpura police inspector, Durga Prasad, was transferred after being caught on video using offensive language and assaulting civilians in the Old City. The officer was found thrashing pedestrians and commuters without cause.

According to a complaint filed by activist SQ Massod, Durga Prasad had been allegedly targeting residents as part of Mission Chabutra, an initiative by the Hyderabad Police aimed at discouraging youth from loitering late at night.

The latest incident in Kalapather has once again brought police behavior under scrutiny, with locals demanding strict action against those responsible. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.