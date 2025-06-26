Hyderabad Couple Arrested for Selling Obscene Videos Online

Hyderabad: A couple from Amberpet, Hyderabad, was arrested by the Task Force Police on charges of creating and selling obscene videos online. The couple allegedly streamed and distributed explicit content to individuals in exchange for money.

According to police investigations, the accused couple created and streamed obscene videos from their residence. Those who made payments were given streaming links and access to adult content through private channels and platforms.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police sources confirmed that the couple was using live streaming equipment, cameras, and digital tools to operate their illegal activity.

Also Read: Telangana Sub-Inspector Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

Equipment and Digital Content Seized

During the arrest, the police seized:

High-definition cameras

Live streaming devices

Digital storage containing explicit videos

Other incriminating materials used in the distribution of adult content

The couple has been taken into custody, and a detailed investigation is underway to identify the buyers and any larger network involved in the case.

Cyber Crime on the Rise in Hyderabad

This incident highlights the growing challenge of cyber and digital crimes in urban areas like Hyderabad. Authorities have urged the public to report suspicious online activities and warned of strict legal action against individuals involved in the production or distribution of obscene content.