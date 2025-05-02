Hyderabad Couple Busted in Rs 9 Crore Dairy Farm Scam – 41 Investors Cheated

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a couple from Kokapet, identified as V. Subba Rao and V. Kumari, for allegedly cheating over 41 investors across Telangana by promising high monthly returns through their company, Kondapalli Dairy Farm Pvt Ltd.

Rs 9 Crore Fraud: Investors Lured With Promises of High Returns

According to police reports, the couple and their associates advertised investment opportunities in leading newspapers, claiming they were seeking partners to expand their milk business. They allegedly promised returns ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per month.

Many victims, lured by the seemingly legitimate dairy business model, visited the farm located at Aziznagar in Moinabad, where they were shown cattle sheds, buffaloes, and a milk processing unit, giving the impression of a flourishing operation.

Modus Operandi: How the Dairy Scam Was Executed

“They used to tell the investors they were getting more benefits with this business and wanted to expand it with genuine investors,” said officials.

The suspects reportedly used this facade to build credibility and convince individuals to invest large sums. However, after initial payouts and growing trust, the payments stopped, prompting several victims to file complaints.

Cybercrime Police Step In: Case Registered and Arrests Made

Following multiple complaints, the Cybercrime police registered a case and conducted an investigation, which led to the arrest of Subba Rao and Kumari. Authorities are now probing the involvement of other possible accomplices and whether more victims exist beyond the current known 41.

Authorities Urge Caution Against High-Return Schemes

The Cyberabad EOW has urged the public to be cautious of “get-rich-quick” schemes, especially those promoted via advertisements promising unusually high returns. Officials are also working to trace and recover the defrauded amount.