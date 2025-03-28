Hyderabad Court Jails Auto Driver for Fatal Crash Involving Pregnant Woman

Hyderabad: A local court in Hyderabad sentenced a 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver to one-and-a-half years of rigorous imprisonment for reckless and negligent driving that resulted in the tragic death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in 2017.

The convicted driver, P Subhash, a resident of Kuntloor, Hayathnagar, was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a fatal accident in Hayathnagar. The court also imposed a fine of ₹500 on him.

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred when Subhash, in an intoxicated state, recklessly drove his auto-rickshaw, lost control, and mowed down the victim, leading to her instant death along with her unborn child.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The case was investigated by local authorities, and strong evidence led to his conviction. The judgment serves as a stern warning against drunk and reckless driving, highlighting the importance of road safety and responsible driving.

Also Read: HYDRAA Strikes! Govt Land Encroachers Face Crackdown in Hyderabad

Legal Action and Punishment

The court’s decision to impose rigorous imprisonment reaffirms the severity of consequences for reckless drivers. Law enforcement officials have urged the public to refrain from drinking and driving, emphasizing that strict legal measures will be taken against violators.