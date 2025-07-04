Hyderabad CP Offers Dhatti at Bibi Ka Alawa, Emphasizes Community Solidarity

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner paid a visit to the historic Bibi Ka Alawa and offered Dhatti as a mark of respect during the ongoing Muharram observances. The gesture reflected not only reverence for the centuries-old tradition but also the police department’s commitment to maintaining peace and engaging with the community.

Symbolic Gesture of Unity and Respect

The Commissioner’s visit to Bibi Ka Alawa holds significance as it underscores the city’s inclusive spirit and the importance of preserving cultural harmony. By participating in the ritual, the CP reinforced the role of Hyderabad Police in supporting religious and cultural events with sensitivity and respect.

Security and Community Engagement Go Hand-in-Hand

Officials accompanying the CP emphasized that the department is fully prepared to ensure smooth and secure observance of Muharram processions across the city. The Commissioner’s presence also served as an assurance to the public about the administration’s dedication to upholding safety while respecting religious sentiments.