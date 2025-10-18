Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar to Meet Citizens Weekly at Historic Kotwal House

Hyderabad: In a bid to strengthen community policing and address public concerns directly, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar announced on Friday that he will personally meet residents from the city’s older neighborhoods every Friday at the historic Kotwal House in Purani Haveli.

During his visit to the heritage building, Sajjanar interacted with citizens and complaint filers, listening to their grievances and issuing on-the-spot instructions to officers for immediate resolution. He emphasized that the initiative is aimed at fostering closer ties between the police and the community, ensuring that law enforcement is more accessible and responsive.

Also Read: Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy Urges Peaceful Observance of BC JAC Bandh on October 18

“This effort is about building trust and making sure every resident feels heard, valued, and safe,” Sajjanar said, encouraging citizens to freely approach the police and actively contribute to maintaining peace and order.

Kotwal House, which served as the city’s police headquarters from 1920 to 2002, was recognized by the commissioner as an integral part of Hyderabad’s policing heritage. Sajjanar also praised ongoing efforts to preserve and restore the historic building.

Senior officers from the South Zone accompanied the commissioner during the visit, underscoring the police department’s commitment to proactive community engagement.