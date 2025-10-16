Hyderabad CP Sajjanar Warns Social Media Influencers Against Exploiting Minors

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar has issued a strong warning to social media influencers and YouTube content creators for producing videos involving minors to gain views and popularity. The caution comes after several videos featuring children went viral, raising serious concerns about child exploitation.

CP Sajjanar stressed that creating such content is a violation of the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. He instructed content creators to delete any inappropriate videos immediately, warning that strict legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

Speaking to the public, the Commissioner questioned, “How justifiable is it to risk the future of children merely for views and likes?” He urged creators to focus on content that inspires youth and contributes positively to society rather than exploiting minors for entertainment.

Parents and the public were also appealed to protect children’s mental health and innocence. Citizens are encouraged to report any obscene videos involving minors to their local police station, call the helpline 1930, or lodge a complaint via the National Cyber Crime Portal at http://cybercrime.gov.in.

CP Sajjanar emphasized that parents’ responsibilities extend beyond raising children—they must ensure a safe and nurturing environment for their childhood and future. The police reiterated that involving minors in inappropriate content will be treated as child exploitation, with offenders facing strict legal action.

This move highlights the Hyderabad Police’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding children from online abuse and maintaining social responsibility among content creators.