Hyderabad Crackdown: 700 Illegal Water Motors Confiscated

Hyderabad: The underground water levels in Hyderabad are rapidly depleting, signaling a growing concern for the city’s water resources. Borewells are drying up, and a significant increase in illegal water theft through unauthorized motors has emerged as a major issue.

Around 40 areas in the city are reportedly involved in widespread water theft, exacerbating the already strained water supply to local residents.

Depleting Groundwater Levels

Borewells across the city are drying up as groundwater levels continue to fall. This alarming trend is creating a serious challenge for local authorities in providing sufficient water to meet the demand of Hyderabad’s growing population.

Illegal Water Theft on the Rise

One of the main contributors to the worsening water crisis is the illegal installation of motors on water taps. Unauthorized motors are siphoning off large amounts of water in approximately 40 areas of the city, aggravating the strain on the city’s already limited water resources.

Water Works Board Takes Action

In a bid to address this pressing concern, the Hyderabad Water Works Board has launched a special campaign to curb the illegal installation of motors. The Board is focusing on identifying and removing these motors to ensure the equitable distribution of water across the city.

Crackdown on Water Theft

Since the start of this month, approximately 700 illegal motors have been confiscated as part of the ongoing crackdown. Both lower-level and senior officials have actively participated in the operation to protect the city’s water supply.

Managing Director of the Water Works Board, Ashok Reddy, has also conducted surprise inspections in various areas over the past ten days to assess the situation firsthand.

Ongoing Water Supply Crisis

The illegal water theft is causing severe disruptions in the city’s water distribution system, with many areas experiencing inadequate water supply. Authorities have emphasized that strict action against illegal activities is essential to ensure that all residents have fair access to drinking water.

Call for Citizen Cooperation

Officials have warned that if illegal activities continue, it will further worsen the city’s water crisis, making it increasingly difficult to provide adequate drinking water for the population. The Water Works Board urges citizens to cooperate with authorities to protect this vital resource and ensure fair distribution for all.