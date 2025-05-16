Hyderabad Crackdown: Two from AP Held in International Visa Scam

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the RGIA police in collaboration with the Shamshabad Special Operations Team (SOT) have busted a human trafficking network involved in tampering Indian passports and Gulf country visas.

Two individuals were arrested in Nampally on Thursday, while three other key accused are currently absconding.

Two Arrested for Forging Passports and Visas

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ch Balaji from West Godavari and Shiva Kumar from Annamayya district, both of whom played a pivotal role in manipulating official documents, including passports, Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), and Gulf country work visas.

Officials seized a large quantity of fake passports, forged police certificates, and other incriminating documents from their possession. The absconding accused have been identified as Satyanarayana and Gopal from Andhra Pradesh, and Anji from Hyderabad.

Illegal Emigration Bypass and ECR Fraud

According to police officials, the accused facilitated the illegal emigration of Indian citizens, especially those holding ECR (Emigration Check Required) passports, by bypassing POE (Protect of Emigrants) rules. They promised high-paying jobs in Gulf nations and targeted poor and uneducated individuals from Andhra Pradesh and surrounding regions.

Working with sub-agents in Mumbai, the suspects procured fraudulent visas, tampered with them to appear as tourist visas, and misled immigration authorities. The operation included forging visa stamps, destroying original documents mid-journey, and presenting fake paperwork upon arrival in Gulf countries.

Two Methods of Visa Tampering Uncovered

Police revealed that the traffickers used two distinct methods:

Method 1 : They stamped genuine work visas with a “CANCELLED” mark , attached tourist visas , and issued round-trip flight tickets to resemble tourist travel for departure.

: They stamped genuine work visas with a , attached , and issued to resemble tourist travel for departure. Method 2: The “CANCELLED” stamp was removed, and passengers carried original work visas, PCCs, and boarding passes to present to immigration in the destination country.

These tactics helped ECR passport holders illegally travel abroad without fulfilling POE requirements such as job contracts, insurance, and proper work documentation.

Financial Modus Operandi and Arrest Location

Before sending job aspirants abroad, the traffickers collected their passports, conducted medical tests, and arranged accommodations near Nampally. The victims were later transported to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for departure.

Sub-agents reportedly paid Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per person, out of which the suspects retained Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 as commission after expenses.

Manhunt Launched for Key Accused

The entire operation was coordinated by Anji and Satyanarayana, who remain absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the remaining suspects and dismantle the entire trafficking network.