Hyderabad Cricket Association in Trouble Again: Allegations of Fake Birth Certificates Rock Junior Leagues

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has once again found itself mired in controversy, with fresh allegations of age fraud rocking its junior leagues.

According to a complaint lodged by Anant Reddy with the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, several players participating in the Under-16, Under-19 and Under-23 league matches have allegedly submitted ‘fake birth certificates’ to gain entry into the tournaments.

Reddy alleged that ‘overage players’ are using forged documents, depriving genuine young talent of fair opportunities to compete and progress in the sport.

This is not the first time such allegations have surfaced. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier identified and banned six players for similar offenses. However, despite that precedent, HCA officials have allegedly failed to take corrective action, allowing the malpractice to continue unchecked.

The complaint further accuses certain HCA officials of corruption, alleging that players with political or personal influence are being favored over more deserving and talented candidates. Anant Reddy urged the Rachakonda Police Commissioner to launch an immediate investigation and take strict action against the officials and players involved in the alleged misconduct.