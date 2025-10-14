Hyderabad

Hyderabad Cricket Association in Trouble Again: Allegations of Fake Birth Certificates Rock Junior Leagues

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has once again found itself mired in controversy, with fresh allegations of age fraud rocking its junior leagues.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf14 October 2025 - 21:45
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has once again found itself mired in controversy, with fresh allegations of age fraud rocking its junior leagues.

According to a complaint lodged by Anant Reddy with the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, several players participating in the Under-16, Under-19 and Under-23 league matches have allegedly submitted ‘fake birth certificates’ to gain entry into the tournaments.

Reddy alleged that ‘overage players’ are using forged documents, depriving genuine young talent of fair opportunities to compete and progress in the sport.

This is not the first time such allegations have surfaced. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier identified and banned six players for similar offenses. However, despite that precedent, HCA officials have allegedly failed to take corrective action, allowing the malpractice to continue unchecked.

The complaint further accuses certain HCA officials of corruption, alleging that players with political or personal influence are being favored over more deserving and talented candidates. Anant Reddy urged the Rachakonda Police Commissioner to launch an immediate investigation and take strict action against the officials and players involved in the alleged misconduct.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
