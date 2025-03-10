Hyderabad: Cricket Fans Face Police Action During Champions Trophy Celebration

Hyderabad: A night of joyous celebration quickly turned chaotic as Hyderabad police resorted to lathi charge on cricket fans in the city’s Dilsukhnagar area. The incident occurred following India’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final held in Dubai.

The euphoric fans took to the streets, bursting crackers and chanting slogans in support of Team India. However, what started as an enthusiastic celebration soon led to a tense standoff with law enforcement.

Massive Gathering Leads to Traffic Disruption

As news of India’s triumph spread, a massive crowd of cricket enthusiasts poured onto the streets of Dilsukhnagar, a bustling commercial and residential hub in Hyderabad. The overwhelming turnout led to severe traffic congestion, blocking major roads and disrupting public transport services, including metro stations and bus routes.

Despite multiple requests from police officials urging the fans to clear the streets, the celebrations continued, causing delays for commuters and pedestrians. With the crowd growing uncontrollable, authorities stepped in to disperse the gathering, ultimately resorting to a lathi charge to restore order.

Police Justify Their Actions Amid Public Backlashes

The police defended their move, stating that the congestion near metro stations and bus terminals was causing significant inconvenience to travelers. According to officials, repeated appeals to the crowd to disperse had failed, leaving them with no option but to use force.

“We respect the enthusiasm of cricket fans, but the celebrations were causing heavy traffic congestion and public inconvenience. Immediate action was necessary to restore normalcy,” said a senior police officer present at the scene.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa Lights Up to Celebrate India’s Victory at Champions Trophy 2025

Political Outrage and Public Response

The police action sparked widespread criticism, particularly from the Telangana BJP, which condemned the lathi charge on innocent civilians. The party took to social media, questioning the Telangana government’s policies regarding public celebrations.

“Is this the policy in Congress-ruled states? Where should the citizens celebrate their team’s victory?” a BJP spokesperson tweeted.

The incident has ignited a debate on social media, with users expressing outrage over the police’s response. Many criticized the authorities for using excessive force, arguing that alternative measures could have been taken to manage the crowd effectively.

Social Media Uproar and Viral Videos

Videos of the incident quickly went viral on various platforms, showcasing the intensity of the police action. Footage captured fans running for cover as officers wielded batons to disperse the gathering. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram shared their concerns over police high-handedness, while others debated the importance of maintaining law and order during large-scale public celebrations.

Calls for a Better Crowd Management Approach

Following the backlash, activists and public figures have urged local authorities to adopt a more strategic approach to handling such mass gatherings in the future. Experts suggest that cities like Hyderabad, known for their passionate cricket fans, should have predefined celebration zones where people can gather safely without disrupting daily life.

Meanwhile, no serious injuries have been reported from the incident, and Hyderabad police maintain that their priority was to prevent any major law-and-order issues.