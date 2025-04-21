Hyderabad Crime: 24-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death in Chaitanyapuri Over Past Enmity

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old youth was brutally stabbed to death by a group of individuals in Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad, in the early hours of Sunday. The incident is suspected to be the result of a long-standing personal enmity.

What Happened in Chaitanyapuri?

The deceased has been identified as V Manoj, a resident of Nagole, who had gone to a tiffin center with his friend Vamshi for breakfast. During their visit, they were confronted by a group of five men – identified as Sanjay, Mahesh, and three others.

As per the Chaitanyapuri police, an argument ensued between the victim and Sanjay. The situation escalated when Sanjay allegedly stabbed Manoj multiple times on the chest, abdomen, and other body parts, leading to his instant death.

Friend Injured Trying to Save the Victim

Vamshi, who attempted to intervene and save Manoj, was also attacked by the group but escaped with minor injuries. He later provided critical details to the police during the initial investigation.

Past Enmity Triggers Murder

The investigation revealed that in 2023, Manoj had previously attacked Sanjay, leading to an FIR registered at the LB Nagar police station. Although community elders had mediated a compromise, Sanjay reportedly harbored resentment and planned revenge, which culminated in the fatal attack on Sunday.

Police File Case, Body Sent for Post-Mortem

Following a complaint from Manoj’s brother, the Chaitanyapuri police registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt for the accused, who fled the scene after the incident. Manoj’s body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities are gathering CCTV footage from the area and have begun interrogating local witnesses to track the accused. The police have assured swift action and urged the public to report any information related to the suspects.