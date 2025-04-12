Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Book 247 Drunk Driving Cases During Special Night Drive

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on drunk driving, the Cyberabad Traffic Police booked 247 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol during a special late-night drive conducted on Friday.

The operation, part of ongoing efforts to ensure road safety, was carried out across various areas under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Police Detain Vehicles, Summon Offenders to Court

All violators were issued cases and have been instructed to appear in court. The traffic police also detained the vehicles of those caught driving in an inebriated condition.

Drunk Driving Statistics: Two-Wheeler Riders Top the List

The majority of offenders were two-wheeler riders (189), followed by 44 four-wheeler drivers, 13 auto-rickshaw drivers, and one heavy vehicle driver.

BAC Levels and Serious Offenses

Among those caught, 18 individuals recorded blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) between 200–300 mg/100 ml, while 5 had BAC levels between 301–500 mg/100 ml, significantly above the legal limit.

Age-Wise Offenders Breakdown

18–20 years: 4

4 21–30 years: 93

93 31–40 years: 88

88 41–50 years: 49

49 51–60 years: 13

Area-Wise Drunk Driving Cases

Balanagar: 31

31 Chevella: 28

28 Jeedimetla: 24

24 RC Puram: 23

23 Shadnagar: 22

Legal Warning from Cyberabad Police

Cyberabad traffic officials issued a strong warning: those causing fatal accidents under the influence will face arrest under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023), which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

License Cancellation for Repeat Offenders

The traffic police are writing to the Transport Department to cancel the driving licenses of individuals convicted of drunk driving, further tightening enforcement.